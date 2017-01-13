Jane Kimbro Dunn

Mrs. Dunn, age 78, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Rogers Kimbro and Maizell Puckett Kimbro; husband, Silas Dunn; brothers, Brooks Kimbro, Charles Kimbro; and sister, Bobby Ann Taft.

Survivors include her son, Randall (Judy) Dunn, daughter, Kelly (Sammy) Bracken; grandsons, Jonathan Dunn, Michael Bracken, Benjamin Dunn, Evan Bracken; brother, Jerry (Donna) Kimbro, and sister, Madge Gibson.

Mrs. Dunn was a member of Corinth Church of Christ and a retired executive secretary with Genesco.

In lieu of flowersm contributions may be made in Mrs. Dunn's memory to a charity of choice.

Active pallbearers will be Randall Dunn, Jonathan Dunn, Benjamin Dunn, Sammy Bracken, Michael Bracken and Evan Bracken.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.