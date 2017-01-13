Carl H. ‘Bink’ Binkley

Mr. Binkley, age 75, of the Hiwassee community in Smith County, died peacefully Jan. 12, 2017 at his home after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Davidson County, he was the son of the late Carl Henry “Bill” Binkley Sr. and Willie Collins Binkley. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Peterbilt. He was a member of the Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Jo King Binkley; three children, Michael (Jan) Binkley, Pamela Binkley, Paul Gudde; two sisters, Beverly (Butch) VanHook, Anita (Wendell) Edwards; two grandchildren, Kacey Meeks, Brad Burton; and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to your local animal shelter.

