George E. Lockett Jr.

Mr. Lockett, age 82, of Nashville, died Jan. 8, 2017 at his residence.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Patricia W. Lockett; children, Midori Lockett, Melanie Lockett; grandchildren, Kaylah, Milah, Amina and Marcus; brother, the Rev. James Charles (Jo Ellen) Lockett; brother-in-law, the Rev. James (Linda) Harvey; sister-in-law, Judith Yates; and a myriad of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-4558.