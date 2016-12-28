Johnnie Jackson Clayborn

Mr. Clayborn, age 81, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at the Pavilion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Willie Clayborn; sisters, Telia Barrett, Ruby Kent, Frances Robertson; and brothers, Frank Kent and Dean Kent.

He is survived by his children, Connie (Billy Joe) Pickler, Todd Clayborn, Eric (Jenifer) Clayborn, Jill Clayborn; mother of his children, Erline Clayborn; grandchildren, Brittany Pickler, Megan Clayborn, Brooke Pickler, Eli Clayborn, Chase Clayborn, Jutlie Hurley; lifelong family friend, Mike Rhodes; and caregiver, Faye Hunt.

Mr. Clayborn was an Army Veteran and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was owner and operator of Clayborn's Bakery since 1964 until his retirement in 1997.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.