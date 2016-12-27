Toni LaNette Davis

Ms. Davis, age 48, of Smithville, died Saturday at her residence.

She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and a stocker at Walmart.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cephas and Mary Jones; and grandmother, Mentie Atnip.

Survivors include her grandfather, Auval Atnip, of Smithville; father, Cantrell Jones, of Smithville; mother, Brenda Adams, of Lebanon; two brothers, Will and Amy Jones, of Lebanon, Corey Adams, of Lebanon; children, Cyndy Nicole Savage Escue, of Mt. Juliet, Justin Miles Davis, of Watertown; grandchildren, Taylor Escue, of Mt. Juliet, Bo Escue, of Mt. Juliet, Emery Miles Davis, of Watertown; and Godchild, Rachel Kay Schuyler, of Texas.

Love-Cantrell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.