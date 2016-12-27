Henry Cordell Jenkins Jr.

Mr. Jenkins, better known as “Junior,” age 73, of Gallatin, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 at his residence.

Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond “Red” Hutson, Beverly Fasic, Nancy Ferguson, Brenda Jones, Pat “Little Bit” Newman, Bill Norman, very special uncle, Floyd Jenkins, his brother and sisters, nieces and nephews. Active pallbearers will be Delmon Boone Jr., Chris Boone, Brian Copas, Jonathon Jenkins, Josh Jenkins, Jordan Ferguson and Chris West.

“Junior” was born Oct. 27, 1943 in Rutherford County, one of six children born to the late Henry Cordell and Dorothy Mai (Wilson) Jenkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, James William Jenkins.

He was married to the former Martha Ann Owen on Feb. 27, 1965, who survives. Early in life, he worked with the Macon County Sheriff’s office as a deputy. He retired from TRW Ross Gear in Lebanon after working 30 years. He was Church of Christ in belief and had attended the Nashville Road Church of Christ a few years ago.

In addition to his wife of 51 years, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Dana Lawson, of Gallatin; grandsons, Isaac, Andrew and Samuel Lawson, of Gallatin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Charles Pence, of Cottontown, Betty and Frank Corder, of Scottsville, Martha Ferguson, of Gallatin; and brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Trena Jenkins, of Murfreesboro.

