Fred Clark Cowley Sr.

Fred Cowley, age 79, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 26, 2016.

Pallbearers will be Vince Belcher, Bobby Stroud, Drew Robinson, Michael Cowley, Chris Cowley and Jimmy Washer. Honorary pallbearers will be Junior Harris, Ricky Harris, Terry Stone, Steve Malone, David Rodgers and Ronnie Harris.

Mr. Cowley was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and loved baseball, being outdoors, hunting, fishing and being with people. He worked as the shipping foreman in the Woolen Mills in Lebanon.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Doris Cowley; children, Beverly “Levette” Brannon, Clark and Lisa Cowley; grandchildren, Jessica Scranton, Brittany Cowley, Jimmy Washer, Drew Robinson, Carrie Robinson, Azilee Cowley; great-grandchildren, Harley Scranton, Ayden Scranton, Ashton Bowen; and siblings, Harry Cowley, Dorothy Houston and Sue Hrusosky.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Emma Forehand Cowley; brothers, Dick Cowley, John Cowley; and sisters, Elizabeth Walpole, Martha Lillibridge and Nancy Mullins.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.