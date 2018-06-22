Charlie Daniels signs with Absolute Publicity

“Charlie Daniels is one of the most iconic names in our industry,” said Absolute Publicity company president Don Murry Grubbs. “It’s a great honor to have this opportunity to work with Charlie, as well as his nationally recognized veterans charity, the Journey Home Project. What a blessing.”

From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Daniels. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor and still a road warrior at 81, Daniels has parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children and others in need.

For more information, visit charliedaniels.com or thejourneyhomeproject.org.