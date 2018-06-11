GALLERY: CMA Fest Day 2

The Chevy Riverfront Stage reached capacity crowds as Hunter Hayes took the stage Friday afternoon, while the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater saw record attendance in the evening. Six-time CMA Awards winner and 10-time CMA Awards host Carrie Underwood delivered an unforgettable Nissan Stadium closing set. And Luke Bryan spoke to a packed house on the CMA Close Up Stage at the Artist of the Day session at Xfinity Fan Fair X.

Photos by Bobby Reynolds.