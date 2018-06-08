CMA Fest kicks off in Nashville

Fans packed the festival for hours of live music and one-of-a-kind fan experiences, from CMA reigning New Artist of the Year Jon Pardi kicking off the Chevy Riverfront Stage, to Dierks Bentley appearing and performing on the CMA Close Up Stage for the Artist of the Day session at Xfinity Fair Fair X, to Jason Aldean closing out the nightly concert at Nissan Stadium.

CMA Fest is the longest-running Country Music festival in the world with proceeds going directly to helping enrich and sustain music education programs across the country through CMA’s nonprofit arm, the CMA Foundation, thanks to every artist at the festival donating their time.

The CMA Fest app clocked 4.5 million scheduled events on day one, up 21.6% compared to day one at CMA Fest in 2017. Conversations happening around CMA Fest saw more than 216 million in social reach.

Performances Friday included Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Jake Owen, Mason Ramsey, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Brett Young at Nissan Stadium and Lee Brice, Drake White and The Big Fire, Clare Dunn, Tyler Farr, and Maddie & Tae at Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater.

A limited number of four-day tickets for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium, which also includes four-day access to Xfinity Fan Fair X, are still available at CMAfest.com/tickets or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST. Fans can purchase the CMA Fest Nash Pass for $60 plus fees, allowing a limited amount of fans VIP early access at the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage. The Nash Pass also includes a Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum tour, Ryman Auditorium tour and four-day admission to Xfinity Fan Fair X. Tickets for Xfinity Fan Fair X are available for $10 each day or $25 for a four-day pass.