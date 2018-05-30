Symphony on the Lawn set for June 8

Enrico Lopez-Yañez will conduct the family friendly concert. Pre-concert activities will include a performance by the Cumberland Arts Academy Suzuki Players, the Lebanon High School choir and the Nashville Symphony’s instrument petting zoo. Pre-concert activities will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Guests may bring food, however, food trucks featuring Two Fat Men Catering and Blue Moon Barbecue will be on hand. Guests are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Admission to the event will be free.

The Cumberland Portrait Preservation Committee will have refreshments from 5-7 p.m. in Baird Chapel and Memorial Hall to allow people to preview the portraits of Cumberland’s early leaders on display.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place in the Dallas Floyd Gymnasium on Cumberland University’s campus.