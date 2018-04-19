Free CMA Fest nightly concerts to return to Cracker Barrel Country Roads stage

Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater will kick off festivities June 7 with a lineup of non-stop music, featuring Chase Bryant, Craig Campbell, Lindsay Ell, Everette, Chase Rice, Runaway June and Granger Smith.

Lee Brice will headline Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater on June 8. The lineup also includes Clare Dunn, Tyler Farr, Maddie & Tae and Drake White and the Big Fire.

On June 9, Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater will feature Cole Swindell joined by Cale Dodds, Morgan Evans, Michael Ray and Tegan Marie.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store returns to CMA Fest with Rock With Us, a rocking chair experience.

The brand will turn Ascend Park and the nearby John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge into a true Cracker Barrel front porch experience by displaying 100 rocking chairs, as well as three giant rockers that will their festival debut. Fans are encouraged to post photos in the rockers on their social media channels using the hashtag #CBMusic. During CMA Fest in 2017, Cracker Barrel raised $15,000 for the CMA Foundation through a rocking chair experience. Additional details for this year’s Rock With Us will be announced soon.

“Cracker Barrel shares our same passion for music and social responsibility, which is why we are thrilled to continue our partnership into a second year with a great lineup of acts performing nightly on the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater and helping to raise funds for music education and the CMA Foundation,” said Emily Evans, CMA senior director of strategic partnerships.

“Music and entertainment are an important part of the Cracker Barrel brand because it provides us an authentic and emotional connection with our guests,” said Cracker Barrel Old Country Store senior marketing manager Julie Ulmer. “We were thrilled to bring free nightly concerts to festival goers at the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage last year and look forward to our second year at CMA Fest.”

Fans can purchase the CMA Fest Nash Pass for $60, which will allow a limited amount of VIP early access to nightly shows at the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater. The Nash Pass will also include Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum tour, Ryman Auditorium tour and four-day admission to Fan Fair X in Music City Center. Fan Fair X activities and stage lineups will be announced in the coming weeks.

A limited number of tickets for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium are still available through the CMA box office at 800-CMA-FEST. Nightly concert tickets also include four-day access to Fan Fair X. Outdoor daytime stages including the Breakout Stage, Budweiser Forever Country Park Stage, Riverfront Stage and others to be announced soon are free and open to the public. All artist lineups are subject to change.