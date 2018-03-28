Emmy-award winner directs music video in Watertown

White chose the location because he had shot videos at the farm before. He’s been nominated for 11 Emmys, won three and worked with Blake Shelton, Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw and Kristin Chenoweth. The music video for “Before He Cheats,” by Carrie Underwood was filmed by White and recently voted the best video of the decade by Country Music Television in a fan poll.

The video for Schneider’s song features an impassioned Schneider going through the motions of a beautiful girl at the Watertown farmhouse.

“After chatting with Dylan about the concept of the video, that was one of the first places [White] thought of that would really portray the concept they were looking to get from the video,” said Avery King, Schneider’s publicist. “Thankfully, it wasn’t too far from Nashville, so we all made a day out of it and spent the day shooting in Watertown. Dylan was thrilled with how the video turned out and really enjoyed getting to spend some time learning another new town not too far from Nashville.”

Schneider is an 18-year-old country music artist, who released his debut album, Wannabe, in August 2016. His follow up album, 17, was released in October 2016 and landed at No. 3 on the iTunes country album charts.

In November, Schneider signed with Interscope Records as the label’s first direct country signing, coinciding with the release of “No Problem.”

Schneider is currently headlining his own tour across the country and said it’s important to him he remains focused on his fans.

“At the end of the day, I’m nothing without my fans,” he said. “When I write, I’m thinking, ‘How is this song going to sing live, and how will the audience react and identify?’ What I do, most importantly, is for my fans. My job is to connect and show them a good time.”