Cracker Barrel, Scotty McCreery give fans chance to be in music video

Fans are encouraged to submit a one- to three-minute video clip of them reuniting with the people in their lives they want to spend five more minutes with, including their families and friends, as well as loved ones in military service.

Submitted videos will have the chance to be featured in a new music video for McCreery’s hit single, “Five More Minutes,” which will premiere on Cracker Barrel’s YouTube channel.

Cracker Barrel and McCreery announced a call for entries to their "Five More Minutes" video contest.

Video submissions may be uploaded to crackerbarrel.com/FiveMoreMinutes through Sunday. Visit crackerbarrel.com/FiveMoreMinutes for full contest information and official rules.

“Five More Minutes” is the first single off McCreery’s new album, “Seasons Change,” which will be available at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide and online at shop.crackerbarrel.com beginning March 16.

For every album sold at Cracker Barrel locations and on shop.crackerbarrel.com from March 16, 2018 through April 30, 2020, while supplies last, the company will donate $1 to its flagship nonprofit partner, Operation Homefront, whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

“I have always been impressed with the support that Cracker Barrel has given our military and their families through the years,” said McCreery. “Both of my grandfathers served in the Armed Forces, which instilled in me a huge respect for our military, their families and the sacrifices they all make on our behalf. I am so proud that Cracker Barrel is stocking my new album, Seasons Change, and donating $1 from each album sold to military families via Operation Homefront. I’m also looking forward to seeing the video submissions that come in from the fans as we create this new video for ‘Five More Minutes’ for Cracker Barrel’s YouTube channel.”

“Cracker Barrel has long supported military-focused programs, especially those that give back to military families,” said Cracker Barrel senior marketing manager Julie Ulmer. “We share a passion for supporting America’s military with Scotty and are thrilled to give back to Operation Homefront in this way. We hope that our Five More Minutes campaign will provide an opportunity for people to express their love and gratitude for loved ones, especially those serving in the military.”

“Seasons Change,” produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis, is McCreery’s third studio album and first record in five years. In between albums, McCreery moved to Nashville, performed around the world, wrote a book and became engaged to his longtime love. He also spent time working on his songwriting craft with some of the best songwriters in Nashville, resulting in his co-writing all 11 songs on the album. Among the songwriters that McCreery collaborated with are Jessi Alexander, David Lee Murphy, Dan Isbell, James McNair, and Tommy Cecil, in addition to Frank Rodgers and Monty Criswell, with whom he co-wrote “Five More Minutes.”

Cracker Barrel has released albums with a wide variety of artists, some of which have debuted in top spots on a range of Billboard charts. Recent Cracker Barrel Spotlight Music partners show the diverse range of genres and artists that partner with the brand, including Anthony Hamilton, NEEDTOBREATHE, MercyMe, Chris Young, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Cracker Barrel’s partnership with a cappella group Pentatonix and singer-songwriter legend Dolly Parton won the artists a 2017 Grammy award for “best country duo or group performance” for their unique remix of Parton’s 1970s hit “Jolene.”

Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 649 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Holler and Dash restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.