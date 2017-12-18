Kohanski wraps up final performance round on 'The Voice'

Vote now for Chloe

Kohanski’s original, “Wish I Didn’t Love You,” featured what her coach Blake Shelton called a “haunting melody” and captured the essence of her sad girl persona with her unique raspy vocals and theme of falling out of love.

Kohanski also sang “You Got It” with Shelton, who became her coach after Miley Cyrus chose another artist over her during the knockout rounds and Shelton got the chance for a steal.

Kohanski grew up in Mt. Juliet, where she began her musical career. She worked at Billy Goat Coffee Shop, studied for a year at Cumberland University and worked at Starbucks in both Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. Before trying out for “The Voice,” Kohanski played with a local band at several venues in and around Nashville.

“I decided to do something buck wild and try out for ‘The Voice,’” Kohanski said.

Her final performance of the night, “Bette Davis Eyes,” began with a view of Kohanski in a mirror and ended with her on the ground giving it her all.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have a superstar standing on stage,” Shelton said after her final performance.

Four artists remain during the final round of “The Voice.” Tuesday’s episode will reveal the winner of season 13.

Cast votes for Kohanski by visiting nbc.com/voicevote, buy her song on iTunes, stream her song on Apple Music or download and vote through the Voice app.

Find out the results of this season of “The Voice” Tuesday at 7 p.m. on NBC, channel 4.