Kohanski makes it to ‘Voice’ finals

Kohanski’s cover of “I Want To Know What Love Is” made it to the top slot on the iTunes charts, making this her second time during the 13th season of “The Voice” to make climb to the premier spot. Show host Carson Daly announced Kohanski’s spot among the top four artists Tuesday evening.

Kohanski grew up in Mt. Juliet, where she began her musical career. She worked at Billy Goat Coffee Shop, studied for a year at Cumberland University and worked at Starbucks in both Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. Before trying out for “The Voice,” Kohanski played with a local band at several venues in and around Nashville.

She said her appearance on “The Voice” gave her more confidence in her musical ability, and after making it from the blind auditions to the top four, she felt like she earned her place on country music star Blake Shelton’s team.

Her final competition during the show next week will be Addison Agen, Brooke Simpson and Red Marlow.

Next week, the four artists will sing for audience votes one last time before one is named the winner and gets the grand prize of a recording contract.

Watch the final round of “The Voice” season 13 on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. on NBC. In Wilson County, the channel is WSMV Channel 4 out of Nashville.