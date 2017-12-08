Tennessee Valley Winds to perform holiday concert

Admission to the concert is free.

The program will include “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, “Adventum” arranged by Jared Barnes, “Red Rock Mountain” by Rosanno Galante, “C’est Noel!” by Andre’ Jutras, “Fanfare for the Third Planet” by Richard L. Saucedo, “Three Wise Guys” arranged by Julie Giroux, “Candlelight Carol” by John Rutter and arranged by Jay Dawson, and “Christmas Sing-a Long” arranged by James Ployhar.

Zimmerman is currently in his 27th year as a music educator in Middle Tennessee. He began his teaching career in Sumner County, transferred to Davidson County for 10 years, before he moved to Rutherford County, where he is currently the assistant director at Blackman High School.

In addition to teaching, Zimmerman was a trumpet instrumentalist with the U.S. Navy Band in Washington, D.C. His tour of duty included a 1988 national tour and weekly concerts. He was also a freelance musician in the Washington, D.C. area. Zimmerman’s education includes a bachelor of science degree in music education from Tennessee Tech University, a master of music degree in trumpet performance from the University of Texas, and a master’s plus 30 certificate from Middle Tennessee State University in administration and supervision. He is a member of the Music Educator’s National Conference, the Tennessee Music Education Association, where he served on the board of directors, and a member of Middle Tennessee Band Orchestra Association where he served as president. He is also a member of Phi Mu Alpha, a professional music fraternity, and Phi Beta Mu, an honorary band director’s fraternity.

The Tennessee Valley Winds is a nonprofit, all-volunteer, self-supporting community band that has provided quality musical performances since 1984. The community band experience is unlike school or professional groups. Rarely do amateurs and professionals, young and old, get to work together. The opportunity to learn and grow is unique. The director is more of a guide than an authority figure, and does not assign parts or solos. It is expected that all will help each other by offering suggestions and sharing. Friendships are born of shared work and musical enjoyment.

For more information about the Tennessee Valley Winds Community Band, visit tnvalleywinds.org. For more information about the Patterson Park Community Center, visit murfreesborotn.gov/default.aspx?ekmenu=126&id=3070.