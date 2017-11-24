Christmas concert upcoming

The Cumberland Chorale will sing ‘The Ceremony of Carols’ by Benjamin Britten, whose work uses medieval text with modern music. The combination is unique and is written for female voices. Cumberland alumnae Melody Myers and Alexis Alduenda will return as soloists.

The second portion of the program will feature co-ed choir, the University Singers. The group will perform Christmas carols from around the world. Corey Carlton and Kristian Hawkins, who are both Cumberland alumni, will also return as soloists.

The program will finish with a sing-along.

Brian Kilian, professor of music, said there is a good chance that Santa and Mrs. Clause may appear.

Admission is free, but reservations are recommended. To make a reservation, call Molly Agee at 615-547-1331.