Kohanski pushes through ‘Voice’ playoffs

Formerly on Team Miley, Kohanski was given the opportunity to pick between Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton during the knockout rounds after Miley Cyrus chose Ashland Craft to stay on her team. Kohanski chose to go to Shelton’s team after both Hudson and Shelton went for the steal.

During the playoffs, Kohanski sang “Time After Time” by Cindi Lauper for her solo performance.

“You gave us just enough of that signature Chloe sound throughout the performance,” Shelton said.

Of the six members remaining on Shelton’s team, Kohanski was one of three chosen to go on to the next round.

During the live performance portion of ‘The Voice,’ it is not up to the judges to eliminate competitors, but instead a vote goes to the audience.

‘The Voice’ has won four Emmys for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. Watch out for Kohanski’s next performance on ‘The Voice’ Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC.