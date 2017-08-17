We Are Messengers benefit concert funds to be matched

“We’re very honored and grateful to Modern Woodmen of America for selecting our benefit concert for their matching funds program,” said Lea Rowe, Charis Health Center’s executive director. “Organizations and individuals who help support the health care needs of their neighbors are at the heart of #BringingTheMissionHome.”

Charis Health Center provides primary health care to uninsured residents in the Middle Tennessee area. Despite the Affordable Care Act, health care is still not affordable to many hard-working people in the community. Charis is a faith-based nonprofit primary care clinic that serves the individuals and families in the coverage gap.

We Are Messengers is an Irish worship band from Monaghan, Ireland. They formed in 2015 and released their first album in spring 2016 on Word Records. Lead singer and founder Darren Mulligan and his wife, Heidi, found themselves without health care coverage when they moved with their three children from Ireland to Franklin.

“It is a fearful thing to have a family and be without health insurance in the USA,” Darren Mulligan said. “We faced that situation a couple of years ago when we first got here. We are so thankful for the organizations that drew alongside us and supported us with our medical needs during that time.”

Darren Mulligan is the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter for the popular contemporary Christian band, and Heidi Mulligan is also a founding member and vocalist. We Are Messengers’ self-titled debut album reached the No. 10 spot on the Billboard top Christian albums chart in May 2016, and later that year they were nominated for a Dove Award for new artist of the tear. Their song, “I’ll Think About You,” is featured in the film, “The Shack,” and their single, “Magnify,” was nominated for breakout single at the 2017 KLOVE Fan Awards.

“We try to write simple songs for a very complicated world,” Darren Mulligan said.

The We Are Messengers concert, which will feature the band’s testimony and hits, will be Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Doors will open at 6 p.m. General admissions tickets are $15 each and available by contacting Charis Health Center at 615-773-5785, or tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/we-are-messengers-live-in-concert-tickets-34635563904.

Anyone who would like to support the Charis fundraiser with a donation eligible for the matching funds program may call Rowe at 615-773-5785 or visit charishealthcenter.org.