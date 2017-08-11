Collin Raye honors Glen Campbell with 2013 album

The 12-track album, Still On The Line: The Songs of Glen Campbell, was an opportunity for Raye to show his respect and admiration for Campbell.

“My hero... My Friend... Glen Campbell, is gone,” Raye said Tuesday. “My heart is heavy. A lot of memories… the end to a beautiful era in music. His incredible legacy is what we have now. Thank you, my friend, for always treating me as an equal, though clearly I am not. May God comfort your sweet family, and welcome you into His presence. The Heavenly Band just got way better. I love you, Glen. Happy trails.”

The album features Campbell hits such as Galveston, Gentle On My Mind, featuring Ricky Skaggs, and Rhinestone Cowboy, featuring Billy Dean.

Raye’s searing ballads and electric performances have captivated country audiences for more than 25 years. With 16 No. 1 hits, 24 top 10s and 10 male vocalist of the year nominations, Raye has emerged as one of the great voices of the time. The De Queen, Ark. native rose to fame in 1991 with the timeless number one hit, “Love, Me.” In 1994, his music video for “Little Rock,” led to more than 100,000 phone calls to Alcoholics Anonymous from addicts seeking help. “Not That Different,” was a song that pleaded for tolerance, and “I Think About You” – awarded as video of the year by the Academy of Country Music in 1997 – exposed exploitation of women and children.

His latest album projects include His Love Remains, his first inspirational hymns album, as well as Still On The Line, a tribute album to Glen Campbell. In 2014, he released his autobiography, “A Voice Undefeated.” He has topped the charts with songs such as “In This Life,” “I Can Still Feel You” and “That’s My Story.”

He is currently performing across the U.S. on the Big 25 Tour. For more information on Raye and upcoming tour dates, visit collinraye.com.