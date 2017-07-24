Mt. Juliet young artists sell out Bluebird Café

The small venue that consists of 20 tables continues to draw tourists, songwriters and fans from around the world, but how many of these songwriters are as young as 7 years old?

On Wednesday, Rock Zone School of Music in Mt. Juliet will hold Rock Zone Unplugged – an event that will showcase young artists ages 7-17 – at noon to a sold-out audience at the Bluebird Café. The children hope to experience the same “blessings” that their idols like Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks and Kenny Chesney received from this venue when they initially launched their careers.

“I’m excited to be performing at such a cool place,” said 12-year-old singer-songwriter Lauren Kleeberg, of Mt. Juliet. “People come from all over to hear the talent at the Bluebird. I hope to be discovered there.”

The bill includes local talent that have also had the opportunity to sharpen their skills performing at places like the Hard Rock Café, B.B. King’s House of Blues and even a gig in Canada and other parts of the U.S. Rock Zone Unplugged is an all-ages event and tickets were previously available directly at rockzonemusic.com.

Rock Zone School Of Music was founded in April 2014 and is based out of Mt. Juliet. It is an after-school program serving more than 200 children from kindergarteners through seniors. Besides private instruction, students are encouraged to work in bands and groups. Students are mentored and get to experience performance opportunities in venues across the country.