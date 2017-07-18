Lebanon High School band director emphasizes community over competition

The marching bands at Lebanon, Wilson Central, Watertown and Mt. Juliet are all participating in their school’s yearly band camp. The camps last all week and are designed to get participants ready for the performances and competitions in the fall semester.

The bands at each of the schools in Wilson County perform at football games and in parades. They also compete against other Middle Tennessee high schools on Saturdays through September and October.

Lebanon High School band director Eric Spear said, despite the fact that the Wilson County high schools compete against each other, there is an overall feeling of camaraderie between the programs.

“What we don’t like is when people pit us against each other,” said Spears. “That’s not what we’re about. Unlike sports, marching band is about entertainment and performing at a very high level. Not so much about competing against what would normally be our rival schools.”

Spear is excited about the growth of the bands not just at Lebanon High School, but also in schools throughout the county.

“All four schools are bigger than they were last year,” said Spear. “There is a camaraderie between the students in all four band programs and a desire to see each program succeed and perform well.”

The four schools are also working on their performances for the upcoming Lebanon marching band show entitled Outlaw. The show includes music from the contemporary western genre, including pieces from movies such as The Magnificent Seven and Legends of the Fall.

