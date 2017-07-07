Kings of Leon to play inaugural concert at First Tennessee Park

“We’re very excited to bring Kings of Leon in as the first major concert event in the history of First Tennessee Park,” said Sounds general manager and CEO Adam Nuse. “To bring in a renowned group back home is a thrilling way to showcase this beautiful ballpark.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the first act to play First Tennessee Park. It’s always special for us to play our hometown, but being the first in such an awesome venue is going to be something we’ll never forget,” said band member Jared Followill, a former Mt. Juliet High School student.

The newly announced date will be part of the continuing WALLS tour, traveling to all new U.S. cities. Kings of Leon will kick off the tour’s second leg April 28 in Chula Vista, Calif. and make its way around the country before concluding Aug. 26 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Wash.

The tour has received critical acclaim throughout its trek – of its sold-out date at Madison Square Garden, Billboard applauded the show – which it hailed a “rock show spectacle” – for maintaining an intimate connection within a large-scale production. “Every element of the show felt as thought-out as the next… and while the show was certainly a spectacle, there was still something so genuine about its presentation.”

Meanwhile, the Boston Globe praised the band for delivering a “royal, rousing performance,” and The Patriot Ledger called the “arena rock powerhouse” band’s show “a bracing shot of vitality” and a “terrific rock ‘n’ roll party.” Speaking further to the tour’s production, the Toronto Sun hailed the “sleek moving video screens, dramatic lights, [and] eye-catching imagery.”

Kings of Leon’s seventh studio album WALLS, released Oct. 14 via RCA, marks the group’s first No. 1 album in the U.S., debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, as well as No. 1 on the alternative albums, rock albums, top albums sales, and top digital albums charts. The album received amazing critical acclaim upon its release, with The New York Times calling it “timeless,” Rolling Stone saying it’s “Kings of Leon at their best” and Consequence of Sound calling the album “their best album in years.” The album includes released tracks “Reverend,” “Around The World” and “WALLS” and their hit single, “Waste A Moment.”

Tickets are $89.50 for field general admission and $89.50 and $69.50 for reserved seating. All tickets are subject to applicable service charges and event time and date are subject to change. All shows are rain or shine.

Full information may be found at kingsofleon.com or livenation.com.