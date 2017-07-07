Country Music Hall of Fame launches Community Counts initiative

The museum, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017, developed Community Counts to enhance the museum’s robust commitment to local youth and the Nashville community. Through Community Counts, youth 18 and younger who live in the counties will receive free walk-up admission outside of school hours, and up to two accompanying adults will receive a 25 percent discount on admission.

Also through Community Counts, Davidson County residents of any age can visit the museum for free by checking out a Community Counts Passport from any Nashville Public Library. In addition, local families who are enrolled in public assistance programs may buy an annual family membership for $5.

“At its core, the museum is, and has always been, committed to education surrounding the historical importance of country music. Learning about the rich history of the genre and about those who helped shape it allows us not only to cultivate a sense of pride in our state, but also to understand the significance of Tennessee’s cultural contributions to American history,” said museum CEO Kyle Young. “In 2016, nearly 100,000 guests participated in over 1,000 programs led by our museum educators. Community Counts is an extension of our long-standing commitment to serve our locals and provide them with unforgettable experiences.”

Regarding the community impact of the museum's new initiative, Nashville Mayor Barry said, "This will be a terrific resource for Davidson County students and families to learn more about the role country music has played in making Nashville what it is today. I appreciate the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's strong commitment to giving back to the Nashville community."

“We are thrilled to partner with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to offer patrons access to this institution. Our work is all about bringing stories to life, and you can’t be the public library in Music City without including music in that mission. I hope Nashvillians will get their free library card, check out the Community Counts Passport at our locations, and also discover our free music resources.”

As a nonprofit organization that serves a global audience, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum maintains a deep commitment to the Middle Tennessee community. Last year, the museum served nearly 9,000 Davidson County students – roughly the equivalent of 10 percent of Metro Nashville Public School students. Through the Taylor Swift Education Center, the museum offers unique, hands-on experiences that include curriculum-connected activities for school groups, tailored programs for toddlers, weekend workshops for teens, as well as interactive experiences for all ages in the Dinah and Fred Gretsch Family Gallery.

For more information about the program, visit countrymusichalloffame.org/CommunityCounts.