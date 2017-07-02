Charlie Daniels releases video of Ragged Old Flag alongside digital song release

In addition, a new video produced by d corlew films and featured on cmt.com was released to celebrate the song.

Daniels version of the Johnny Cash standard “Ragged Old Flag,” also includes vocals by Mark “Oz” Geist, Benghazi warrior, survivor and co-author of the autobiography “13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened in Benghazi.”

“The ‘Ragged Old Flag’ project was very personal to me,” said David Corlew, video producer and Charlie Daniels manager. “When you have the opportunity to create images for a piece that was written by Johnny Cash, performed by Charlie Daniels and its content consists of what is closest to my heart, our warriors – present and past, our country and our flag – it really can’t get any better.”

Daniels founded the Journey Home Project in 2014, managed by board members Corlew with Joe and Mercedez Longever. The Journey Home Project sees its mission as connecting donors to veterans' organizations that do the most good. They identify the centers, organizations and programs that can best serve our soldiers and families in their journey to reintegrate back to civilian life, on life’s terms.

For more information on Daniels’ latest projects, visit charliedaniels.com. To learn more about how to support the Journey Home Project, visit thejourneyhomeproject.org.

With a career spanning nearly 60 years and exceeding 20 million in sales worldwide Daniels is the quintessential southerner with a healthy dose of wild-west cowboy. For decades, he has connected with his millions of fans in the varying genres of music that reflect his steadfast refusal to label his music as anything other than the "Charlie Daniels Band" sound – music that is now sung around the fire at 4-H Club and scout camps, helped elect an American president and popularized on a variety of radio formats. Having celebrated multiple Grammy, CMA, ACM, BMI, GMA Dove and CCMA awards, his list of accolades is broad; the latest was the newest inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame. Several of his albums were RIAA-certified multi-platinum, and he has achieved a platinum-selling single in his iconic fiddle-ridden hit, "Devil Went Down To Georgia."

An outspoken American patriot and strong supporter of the U.S. military, his talked-about Volunteer Jam concerts are world-famous musical extravaganzas, featuring artists like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ted Nugent, Trace Adkins, Alabama and others, all on one stage for one purpose – to raise funds for our U.S. military. Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam in 2016 raised funds for the Journey Home Project, a nonprofit veterans’ assistance organization which he co-founded.

