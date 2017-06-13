Nashville Symphony Serenades Community

The 27th annual Symphony on the Lawn was complete with performances by the Nashville Symphony, the Suzuki players, Ukuleles and the Dudes and the Bert Coble singers.

Families gathered around the lawn and enjoyed the music with picnics, wine and some even brought their dogs.

The Nashville symphony, conducted by Rei Hotoda, brought their full 82-piece orchestra. They played nine pieces of music covering everything from Beethoven to John Williams. The grand finale was Raiders March from Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark.

“It’s an awesome experience for the community,” said Justin Bradford, communications manager for the Nashville Symphony. “It’s the Nashville Symphony’s opportunity to just get out and serve the community that supports them.”

The Nashville Symphony’s summer concert series takes the music beyond metro Nashville to more rural communities. The symphony traveled to Lafayette and other places more than an hour away from downtown Nashville.

The Fine Arts Council partners with Cumberland University and the Nashville Symphony to bring this event to Lebanon. The council provides financial support for a number of music events within the county.

The musical “petting zoo” was back again and a huge hit for the younger crowd. Children were given the chance to grab an instrument and try it out for themselves with some volunteer assistance.

“It’s to get kids started playing instruments. A lot of them come and maybe don’t know how make a sound on the trumpet, and it’s cool to see them get to do it themselves,” said Blake Skelton, an intern with the Nashville Symphony.

The Bert Coble singers, a community choir, were a new addition to the experience this year. The Suzuki players, led by Thornton Cline, were ages ranging from elementary school to high school.

Some community groups set up new gatherings at the event this year. Home Instead Senior Care partnered with Quality Center to put up a tent near accessible walkways for seniors to enjoy the night, socialize and drink wine. Maggie Lea, owner of Home Instead, said they hope to set up the area again next year.

The Lebanon Rotary Club also set up a special banquet in the main hall next to the lawn that allowed members to gather and have fellowship before the symphony.

