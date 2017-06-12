U2, Chance the Rapper highlight 2017 Bonnaroo

U2 gave Bonnaroo fans a treat Friday during Day 2 of the festival at the famous What Stage. The show was the first headlining appearance at a U.S. music festival for the band in their 41-year history.

The group performed a two-hour set as part of their world tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Grammy-winning "The Joshua Tree" album. The band played the full album, as well as some of their other hits, including "Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “New Year's Day" and "Beautiful Day," to tens of thousands of Bonnaroo fans.

"What an extraordinary thing Bonnaroo is, thank you for naming it after me," said U2’s Bono as the band ended their legendary set.

Chance the Rapper, who picked up his first Grammy earlier this year, was a busy man at the festival. The mayor of Bonnaroo brought his spring tour to the What Stage on Saturday for more than an hour of jams from his catalog, including his Grammy-award winning album, “Coloring Book.”

Chance, in what has become normal, made several appearances throughout the festival, including the famous Superjam, during the performance of Francis and the Lights and even for a brief moment at the comedy tent as comedians Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, co-hosts of the “2 Dope Queens” podcast, took the stage.

The Chicago rapper was also spotted zooming through the festival on a scooter, playing beach volleyball and sliding down the Bonnaroo waterslide.

The festival introduced its new stage, The Other, during this year’s festival as Goldfish cut the ribbon on the stage, as other artists followed, including Marshmello, Big Gigantic, Yellow Claw, DRAM, Matoma, Louis the Child and more.

The festival also introduced its new experience, the platinum VIP pass. The platinum pass included VIP perks, pit area access, additional premium viewing areas at This Tent, That Tent and Comedy, reserved platinum camping location, exclusive and private “fast-track” entrance, exclusive shower and air-conditioned restroom access and platinum food and beverage package.

This year’s festival shifted from its traditional approach as the festival closed with performances by pop star Lorde, rapper Travis Scott and headliner The Weeknd. The shift to performers and genres desired by younger attendees could have big payoffs as the festival rumored to have bounced back from last year’s low attendance numbers.