Mountain Faith Band visits Capitol Theatre

Originally from Western North Carolina, members of the Mountain Faith Band have played their take on bluegrass and Americana music for 18 years.

Jimmy Bowen said he has known Cory Piatt, the mandolin player, since Piatt was 5 years old. Bowen saw the band perform in Sevierville and decided to invite them to appear on the show.

“I know that [Mountain Faith Band] looked like a bluegrass band on America’s Got Talent…, but I said do what you want to do. I’ve been in bluegrass music for 30 years and I’m glad to see it evolve and mature,” Bowen said.

Mountain Faith Band got their start in Sevil, N.C. working at the family tire shop. They are comprised of family members Sam McMahon on bass, Summer McMahon on violin and vocals, Brayden McMahon on banjo, as well as Cory Piatt on mandolin and Chris Wright on percussion.

The band appeared on season 10 of America’s Got Talent where members made it to the semifinals. Mountain Faith Band has also performed at the Grand Ole Opry and the halftime show at the Superbowl. The album ‘That Which Matters’ made the number 1 slot on Billboard’s Americana–Roots chart.

Summer McMahon said the band is currently doing some work to bring out the creative side of school children.

“We wanted to find a way to bring this music to kids. We’re actually encouraging kids to write by teaching them about journaling because a lot of our songs come from our journals,” Summber McMahon said. “They can write books, poems, there’s all kinds of things that they could be doing, so that’s a big part of what’s on our plate right now.”

Mountain Faith performed on stage at the Jimmy Bowen Show on Thursday evening at the Capitol Theatre to a room full of fans.

The Jimmy Bowen TV Show kicked off in February and is held twice a month on Thursdays at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Proceeds from the show go to benefit the American Spirit Foundation, an organization focused on helping children with cancer.

Bowen has lived in Wilson County for 30 years and spent much of his time as a touring musician in the realm of bluegrass. The Jimmy Bowen Show is a family-oriented show that airs on RFD-TV and the next show will be filmed live at the Capital Theatre in Lebanon on June 1 with the Grascals.