Wilson Central choir performs for Rotary Club

The choir, directed by Lynn Morin, performed three pieces they are currently preparing for he MTVA Choral Adjudication Festival, which takes place at the end of February.

The songs sung Tuesday were “Sing Me To Heaven,” “Jabula Jesu,” and “The Road Home.”

Members of the choir also displayed their warm-up techniques to Rotarians and participated in the Rotary Club’s regular singing session prior to the start of the meeting.

“We love having the opportunity to perform in front of people, and we appreciate you inviting us here today,” Morin said.

The choir impressed the group of Rotarians, drawing applause even during warm-ups.

“They’re not used to getting applause for warming up,” Morin said. “I know they appreciate that.”

Wilson Central choirs have garnered Superior and Excellent ratings at regional talent festivals and, most recently, performed in the Ryman Auditorium under the direction of Dr. Z. Randall Stroope last year.

In March, the Chamber Ensemble, which is a small group, will travel to perform and compete in the Heritage Music Festival in Orlando, Fla.

For more information about Wilson Central’s choir, and to find out how to support their program, visit supportwchschoirs.com.