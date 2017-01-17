Batch & Bushel to feature country, bluegrass music

Batch & Bushel Showcase is an event that celebrates the self-sustaining lifestyle. In addition to live music, various local agricultural vendors and speakers will attend the event.

The live music will consist of One Way Out Bluegrass Band, Anne Buckle, Sam Gay and Templeton Thompson.

For more than 35 years One Way Out Bluegrass Band has entertained audiences from Knoxville to Memphis. The traditional roots of their music are planted deep in Tennessee’s rich musical heritage.

Raised on the songs of Flatt and Scruggs, Bill Monroe, Jimmy Martin and the Country Gentlemen, One Way Out Bluegrass Band shares the message of faith, family and freedom through music.

Band members include Mike Singleton, Eddie Testamand, Lamar Cannon, Andy Cannon, Winston McPeak and Marty Denton.

Anne Buckle is a singer, songwriter and fiddle player with deep roots in country music. Her great, great uncle was AP Carter of the Carter Family, and she grew up spending summers in Hiltons, Va., learning to play traditional music from Carter cousins including June and Johnny Cash.

For the past four years, Buckle has been living in Nashville as an artist, songwriter and studio musician, becoming a regular at venues like the Bluebird Café. Last year, she shared the stage with Charlie Daniels in a fiddle duel and toured with the band Augustana, opening for the Dixie Chicks on the west coast leg of their MMXVI World Tour.

Sam Gay began his music career in Memphis as a member of a hard-working young cover band. He became interested in the recording process after the band’s first recording session at Ardent Recording Studios. Soon after, he began acquiring whatever recording equipment he could afford and turned his parent’s living room into a recording studio/rehearsal hall.

Eventually, he was tapped to produce several independent record projects, one of which landed on the Billboard Hot 100 Country chart. In 1989, he moved to Nashville and was signed as a staff songriter at Acuff-Rose Publishing Company.

Gay is the longtime producer, co-writer and sideman for Templeton Thompson.

Thompson’s songs are featured on albums from country superstars Reba McEntire, Jo Dee Messina and Little Texas. Her song “Settle Down Cinderella” is featured in the movie “Dr. Doolittle 3.”

Thompson is an accomplished session vocalist and has performed for audiences across the country, as well as in Europe and Japan.

Anne Buckle is scheduled to perform from 10:15-11 a.m. and from 11:15 a.m. until noon. Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay are scheduled to perform from 12:30-1:15 p.m. and from 1:30-2:15 p.m. One Way Out Bluegrass Band is scheduled to perform from 2:45-3:30 p.m. and 3:45-4:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person, and children younger than 12 get in free. For more information about the event, call 615-444-3952.