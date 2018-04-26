Solider’s Joy premieres at Capitol Theatre

According to imdb.com, the movie, written by Lisa Wright, is about a young woman who discovers her husband’s plans to try to assassinate a man running for president. She also watches a man she loves enlist in the Union Army and march off to war.

Travis Hester, a Capitol Theatre employee who helped coordinate the event, said there were about 350-375 people at the premiere, most of which were the cast and crew members of the movie.

“There was a red carpet brought out and people taking pictures as the actors of the movie showed up to the theatre,” said Hester. “Inside, there was a backsplash set up with a camera crew to get interviews with the cast and director. Everyone was dressed up and seemed to be having a great time.”

Hester said many people stuck around after the movie just to chat.

“I heard many comments about how they thought the movie was great,” he said. “The overall experience was really good, and everyone seemed to leave happy.”