Lebanon High School marching band performs at Disney World

Band director Ben Channell said the band was accepted to come perform after applying with Disney. He said Disney had to do a check on the band, but responded pretty quickly with approval.

“We knew we wanted to do this with the program eventually,” said Channell. “It’s one of those things not everyone gets to do, so we’re pretty happy about it.”

The band drove down to Orlando on March 10, and performed a Star Wars medley the next day around noon on Main Street at Magic Kingdom in front of the Cinderella Castle.

“It was extremely well received by the people watching,” said Channell. “I had people come up to me all day, because I was wearing a Lebanon High School shirt, and I got compliment after compliment.”

After the performance, the band members got the rest of the day to ride the rides at Magic Kingdom. On March 12, they spent the day at Hollywood Studios and at Sea World on March 13, followed by an overnight return trip to Lebanon.

The band received a Mickey Mouse trophy, which Channell said will be displayed soon, and each individual member got a Disney Performing Arts Mickey Mouse hat.

“Anyone can’t just go buy one of those hats,” said Channell. “They have the Disney Performing Arts logo on them, so they’re unique to people who have performed at Disney.”