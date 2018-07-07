Three local racers lead championship chases

Dylan Fetcho leads the point standings in the premier Pro Late Model division at Fairgrounds Speedway.

Mt. Juliet’s Chase Johnson is in first place in Fairgrounds Speedway’s Pro Mods series.

At Highland Rim Speedway, Lebanon’s Hunter Wright is leading the standings in two divisions, Pro-8 Late Models and Legends. Wright is the defending Legends champions at both Highland Rim and the Fairgrounds.

“It’s crazy – I can’t believe it,” says Fetcho who holds a narrow lead over veteran racer Michael House just past the midway point of the season. Only three races remain on the schedule.

Fetcho says the only disappointment so far is that he has yet to win. In his last race he finished 4th. His other finishes were 3rd, 6thand 2nd.

Although he has yet to take a checkered flag, that string of consistently-high finishes is good enough to put him in the lead in the point standings.

“They say the key to winning a championship is consistency, and our team has been pretty consistent all season,” Fetcho says. “The championship was our goal going in, and it still is. But I’d still like to get that first win.”

Dylan is assisted by his father Scott, a retired racer. One of Scott’s former competitors and long-time friend, Scott Borchetta, provides sponsorship assistance. One of those sponsors is the NASCAR Brickyard 400, which will be run Sept. 9 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Borchetta’s recording company, Big Machine Records, is the race’s title sponsor – it is officially the Big Machine Brickyard 400 – and Fetcho’s car carries the name and race date. Big Machine Records’ artists include such superstars as Taylor Swift and Tim McGraw.

“It’s pretty cool,” Fetcho says of the Big Machine sponsorship. “Scott Borchetta is a good friend of our family, and has been a big help to us. We plan on attending the race at Indy with him.”

Fetcho, who won an estimated 150 races in karts, Legends and various other categories of racing as a youngster, admits coming close without a win the Fairgrounds’ premier series is frustrating, but he tries to keep it in perspective.

“Those others wins didn’t come against the sort of completion I’m facing now,” he says. “I’m racing against some talented drivers in the top division, and wins are hard to come by.”

Fetcho finished 5thin the standings late season, one position behind two-time Daytona 500 winner Sterling Marlin.

After graduating from Wilson Central High this spring, Dylan attend an advanced technical school in Kentucky, then joined his father Scott’s Precision Auto Body Repair business in Lebanon.

In addition to running for the championship at Nashville, Dylan plans some races at Montgomery, Alabama and Pensacola, Fla. The latter includes the prestigious Snowball Derby this winter.

+++

Superspeedway update: When a formerly-owned Dover Motorsports track in Memphis recently announced plans to pursue a NASCAR Xfinity race and truck race, speculation was fueled about similar prospects for idle Nashville Superspeeday in Gladeville.

So far, however, there has been no movement in that direction. Dover officials say they have no plans to resume racing at the track, which remains for sale. Some of the adjacent property has been sold for development, but the racetrack remains intact.

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s motorsports writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.