Watertown cyclists in top five of Mid-South Cross Country Racing Series

Watertown’s Tucker Vaughn and Case Burton (together) and Addison Elliot (on motorcycle) are in the top five of the 2017-18 Mid-South Winter Championship Cross Country Racing Series going into Sunday’s sixth round. B urton is first and Vaughn third in the Junior Class and Elliot is fourth in the Mini A Class.
The sseries consists of races in heavily wooded areas, large hills, valleys, creeks and mud holes in sometimes extreme cold temperatures and other types of nasty weather every weekend in Indiana, Kentucky and/or Tennessee.