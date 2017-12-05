Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America honor Wilson County veterans

The organization presented a 50th anniversary Vietnam veteran lapel pin and certificate to all present Vietnam veterans who hadn’t previously received the items.

The AVVA is a national nonprofit membership and service organization with the goal to support the needs of all veterans, their families and their communities.

“We’re trying to make sure we honor all Vietnam veterans in Wilson County,” said chapter president Linda Yates. “A lot of the other counties have got on the bandwagon originally and have been doing it for a couple of years, but we’re trying to catch up.”

According to Yates, more than 40 veterans who served in the Army showed up to the event, as well as about six each from the Navy, Marines and Air Force.

Each member was called up individually and presented his or her pin and certificate by an AVVA member.

“As I present this pin, we join a grateful nation to give you honor and thanks for your service,” said Yates.

The AVVA also honored wives of veterans who were killed in combat in Vietnam. Three women were presented pins and received a standing ovation from everyone present.