Wilson County veterans office seeks vets to honor

The veterans plaza contains four sections that represent the different branches of service. Stone panels correspond to the different branches of service are in each section. Veterans’ names are on the panels grouped by the branch in which they served.

Wilson County veterans who haven’t had their names placed in the memorial plaza should contact the veterans services office. The office accepts veterans of any time whether they served during war or peacetime. Veterans or family members may contact the office in person or call 615-444-2460. The office is at 304 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Any interested veterans must be honorably discharged and provide a DD-214 or discharge papers. A 4-inch-by-8-inch spot on the wall costs $100.

Veterans and donors can also buy a brick in the circle of support starting at $200. Bricks will include name, rank, branch of service and dates of service.

Donations will be accepted in any amount. Donors who contribute $25-$199 may have names placed on a donor plaque.

Veterans and donors can download a registration form at wilsoncountytn.gov/departments/veteran-s-services.