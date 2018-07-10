Wilson Habitat dedicates two new homes

Volunteers started construction June 16 on a new home for Wael Tawadrous, Naglaa Esraveel and their two children, as well as a home for Hillary Cowell.

The community build was for Tawadrous, Esraveel and their two children. Tawadrous has worked for Yates Services since November 2015, and Esraveel stays home to care for the children. Tawadrous and Esraveel lived in the same apartment complex for the past four years. They changed rental locations within the complex several times for various reasons.

The apartment complex is under new management, and they said it is under constant need of repairs, and the rent increased each time they renewed their lease. Tawadrous works a late shift, and he was concerned about his family’s safety.

Tawadrous and Esraveel love Wilson County and can’t wait to make it their home. They didn’t qualify for a conventional mortgage and applied for the Habitat for Humanity homeownership program and qualified.

“We celebrated with Wael and Naglaa and their precious children as their dream of owning their own home continues to become reality,” said Tory Tredway, director of Wilson Habitat. “Their journey began almost five years ago as they immigrated legally from Egypt to the U.S. With the help of about 150 volunteers, many of whom were from local companies, their house rose from a concrete slab to an attractive two-story home. They are excited about purchasing their home, moving to Lebanon and starting a new chapter in their lives.”

An anonymous donor sponsored their home. Volunteer build groups included Enbridge, FedEx Supply Chain, Orangetheory Fitness, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Remar and Under Armour.

The faith build was for Cowell. She was born in Nashville and always lived in Donelson. One of her favorite memories is playing outside with all her friends until twilight.

Cowell graduated from Two Rivers High School, and she received a degree in business administration from Aquinas Collage. She has since retired from the state of Tennessee as a clerk for the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Cowell said she really enjoyed her position with the state and looked forward to doing volunteer work in her retirement years.

“We have enjoyed getting to know Hillary Cowell as she has gone through our program,” Tredway said. “She has worked hard all of her life, and now in her retirement years is being rewarded for her perseverance. She was a perfect fit for the faith build, involving area congregations as she has lived a life of faith. She, too, is excited about this new opportunity and has already made plans to host family and friends after she purchases her new home from Habitat.”

Sponsors for Cowell’s future home included College Hills Church of Christ, First United Methodist Church, Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, Providence United Methodist Church, Publix Super Markets Charities, the Bridge Fellowship, Middle Tennessee Electric Sharing Change, the Memorial Foundation and two anonymous family foundations.

“As we open our build season for 2018, we are excited to provide two more affordable homeownership opportunities in Wilson County,” said Tredway. “Wael and Naglaa and their two children are looking forward to purchasing their home to provide stability and security for the family. Hillary is moving to Lebanon, and she is appreciative of this awesome opportunity to own her own home for the first time. We thank all the sponsors and volunteers who have already committed to help build these homes.”

Wilson Habitat for Humanity Nashville seeks to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Prior to becoming homeowners, Habitat future homeowners attend home education classes, work at the build site and volunteer at Habitat’s retail outlet, the ReStore. The work of Habitat in Wilson County began in 1992, and Wilson Habitat has built 75 houses and renovated three, serving 78 households. To request an application or to receive more information about Wilson Habitat for Humanity, call 615-453-4539 or visit habitatnashville.org/wilson.