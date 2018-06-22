Wilson County Fair hires new ride provider

Reithoffer is the oldest traveling carnival company and only five-generational family owned and operated show. It has operated since 1896, and the Wilson County Fair will be its first visit in Tennessee. The midway will be larger with an expanded kiddie land area and more rides.

Reithoffer Shows is regarded as one of the top carnivals to have spectacular rides, fair officials said. There will more than 50 rides, including two roller coasters and the Euro Slide that will arrive from Italy this year and is 65 feet tall with seven lanes. It is the largest portable slide in the U.S. and will only be featured this year at four fairs in Lebanon; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Perry, Georgia; and Dothan, Alabama.

Reithoffer Shows will feature 23 kiddie rides, 18 major rides and 14 spectacular rides with nine classified as super spectacular rides. There will be more shade in the kiddie land area, and Reithoffer Shows plans to bring 100 new park benches for more seating.

Visit the Wilson County Fair website at wilsoncountyfair.net for more information and discounts that will be offered all nine days of the fair from Aug. 17-25.

Mega tickets will be available for $25 for admission to the fair, and ride armbands will be good any of the nine days of the fair. The tickets will be offered for a limited time and will not be available during the fair.

The Euro Slide is a separate ticketed ride for $5 and may be purchased on the website or during the fair. Armbands won’t allow rides on the slide.