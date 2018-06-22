Civic League teaches STEM skills

The week-long class for students in kindergarten through sixth grade incorporated a different skill each day with hands-on activities like catapult building, dissecting owl pellets, making slime and engineering marble mazes.

Special program instructor Regina Symonette teaches fifth grade at Byars Dowdy Elementary School.

“We’ve been doing a lot of fun stuff this week. They have just had a blast,” Symonette said.

Students also participate in the library’s summer reading program during their time in the class. About 15 minutes is set aside at the end of each day to take students to the library so they have the opportunity to check out and return books.

“Yesterday we made slime. It was really fun, but messy,” said student Hayley Birch.

Students engage in the projects and parents will get to see the end result during an observation session Friday. The student’s final project was to construct a tin can robot, which Symonette said takes two days to complete.