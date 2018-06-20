Kurtz receives Lebanon Breakfast Rotary’s Cumberland scholarship

The scholarship, valued at up to $2,000, is presented each year to a graduating senior who attends Cumberland University. Recipients are eligible to renew the scholarship up to four years while enrolled in college.

Kurtz is the daughter of Joy and Mike Kurtz, of Lebanon, and plans to study nursing in college. While at Lebanon High School, she also served as president of Breakfast Rotary’s Interact Club, a service club for high school students.

Former Rotary president and Lebanon Special School District Director of School Scott Benson led the scholarship committee and praised Kurtz’s accomplishments.

“Sidney’s enthusiasm and leadership helped us establish our Interact Club at LHS, and she exemplifies Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self.’ With such positive character traits and a 4.3 GPA, we know she will continue to excel in the years ahead, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for her.”

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work impacts lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit rotary.com.