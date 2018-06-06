Symphony on the Lawn set for Friday

The concert will begin at 7 p.m., though there will be pre-concert activities, including the arrival of food trucks, that begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Nashville Symphony, with conductor Enrico Lopez-Yanez, will visit Wilson County for the family friendly event where visitors bring their picnic suppers, lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a relaxed evening of classical music under the stars. The program will include Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide Overture,” Arthur Schwartz’s “That’s Entertainment,” Johannes Brahms’ “Hungarian Dance No. 5” and a fan-favorite selection by John Williams of Star Wars and Indiana Jones fame.

Pre-concert activities will include the Nashville Symphony’s instrument “petting zoo” for children, the Cumberland Arts Academy Suzuki violin players and the Lebanon High School choir. Blue Moon Barbecue and Two Fat Men Ice Cream Co. will be on hand for those who wish to buy supper or snacks.

The event will be free and open to the public. In case of rain, the event will be in the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center on the Cumberland campus.

Cumberland University Fine Arts Council, the Nashville Symphony, Benefits Inc. and Vanderbilt University Medical Center are sponsors of Symphony on the Lawn.