Aspen Dental to provide free care to local veterans

Aspen Dental will offer free dental care for local veterans as part of its Healthy Mouth Movement on June 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Aspen Dental office at 604 S. Cumberland St., Building 200, in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-852-5986.

Local veterans may call 844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment at a participating office. Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Like millions of other Americans, veterans can struggle to find oral health care when they need it, and are not eligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they are 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war.

For more information, visit healthymouthmovement.com.