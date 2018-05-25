The Lebanon Democrat goes live

“A lot is going on in the newsroom at The Democrat,” said news editor Sinclaire Sparkman. “We will soon change our focus in print to three days a week instead of five, and that allows us to not only make our print product better, but also serve readers more online. We’re also saying goodbye to our lead reporter, Xavier Smith, who has served tirelessly here for the past three years.”

Sparkman said the shift comes with ample opportunity to serve readers more each day. While a lot will happen with the print paper, plenty of new things will show up online, as well. Some additions to The Democrat’s online efforts include:

• more video, including coverage of weekend events, interviews with important local people, accounts of local happenings and a couple of surprises are in store for online viewers.

• more on-the-scene coverage of emergency situations like fires and wrecks from police reporter Jacob Smith.

• more live coverage of important community meetings.

• more live coverage of special events.

• interviews with members who win contests and more about businesses involved in the community.

• more social media interaction, which means more connections with online readers through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Readers may have already noticed some new video series like Holman’s Horticulture and Wilson County Weekend, along with more video from events like graduation and local presentations.

“We want to be the go-to spot for news as it happens in Wilson County, and we hope these additional efforts will provide that for our readers,” said editor Jared Felkins. “We believe a resource like lebanondemocrat.com is infinite in its capacity to deliver news and information, and we want to use it, along with our social media and YouTube channel, to its fullest. We believe we owe that to our readers.”

The new print schedule will begin June 1 with papers available Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Democrat also hopes to have its new revamped website, lebanondemocrat.com, unveiled by the end of the year.