Four from Wilson County graduate Leadership Middle Tennessee

The 2018 class is from the 10-county area, which includes Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.

The four Wilson County graduates were Donna Harris, vice president of finance with Hunt Brothers Pizza; Michelle Hill, executive director of Empower Me; Jason Loggins, market president for Bank of Tennessee; and Helen McPeak, executive director of Wilson County Promotions.

The nine-month program highlighted historic and contemporary perspectives on relevant regional themes and featured presentations by leading experts and key community leaders.

Leadership Middle Tennessee was formed in 1999 as an initiative of Partnership 2000 to contribute to future planned and sustainable economic and community growth and development in the fast-growing 10-county area through the participation of community leaders in an annual regional leadership program. It operates through Cumberland University, and Cumberland president Paul Stumb is chair of the board of directors.