Planners approve first Hartmann plan rezoning

The group approved rezoning a piece of property on Leeville Road from medium-density residential 12,000 to medium-density residential 9,000. The change allows the minimum lot width to be 9,000 square feet.

The group discussed the rezoning, which originally called for a change to medium-density residential professional office during last week’s preliminary meeting.

“This area is the first rezoning we’ve had in our new Hartmann Gateway Study overlay. The Hartmann study actually calls this character area out as a single-family attached and detached character area,” said city planner Richard Donovan.

The Lebanon City Council approved the implementation of the South Hartmann Gateway Study into the city’s future land-use and major-thoroughfare plans earlier this month.

The city will use the study as a guide for development along the corridor.

The study, which covered South Hartmann Drive from West Main Street to Highway 231, includes about 3,000 acres of land directly attached to or close to South Hartmann Drive.

Mack McCluskey questioned whether the rezoning request was consistent with the future land use plan for the area described in the gateway study. Donovan said the requested zone allows additional uses outside of the approved single-family developments, including townhomes, duplexes and multi-family units.

“It does stretch outside of that character area of single family and detached housing, and you’re typically looking at a townhome-style product or a zero lot-line project,” Donovan said about the medium-density residential professional office. “It’s really set up to allow a work-live situation.”

“Considering all the effort that went into the overlay, and this being the very first one, it seems like we’re setting a terrible precedent,” McCluskey said.

Lebanon planning director Paul Corder said developers were willing to accept an alternative zoning such as single-family residential to comply with the study plans.