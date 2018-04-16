Wilson ONE nominated for Governor’s Stars Award

Wilson ONE is a club comprised of ladies who come from various walks of life, including business, education, government and faith, who meet to network, organize for the community and provide support for organizations in need. They donate their time, along with needed items.

In 2001, a group of individuals met to discuss organizing a local group to network, community organization, education and provide support for local needs not already met by government and existing groups. A committee was appointed, and a constitution and bylaws were formalized as a new organization called Wilson Organization for Networking and Education. Each year, at least two scholarships are provided to non-traditional students.

Wilson ONE also takes on various community projects and helps those in need. In addition to the support by means of informing the community through seminars and monthly meetings, the members, both individually and collectively, volunteer their time for a wide range of community nonprofit, government and faith-based organizations. Each year, in conjunction with the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award program, one youth and one adult in all of Tennessee’s participating counties are selected to attend the governor’s banquet and be honored for their volunteer work. In Wilson County, each nominee is recognized.