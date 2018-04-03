Camp Victory applications available

“The goal of the camp is to help our young people manage potential problems they are faced with on a daily basis, both in and out of school,” said Bryan. “Our young people today face so many more problems in a technologically savvy world than many of us faced in school. Our SRO team wants to provide students with the tools then need to learn on how to maturely manage problems and build self-confidence while avoiding [becoming] victims. We have had a great turnout each time we have hosted this camp and look forward to this upcoming class.”

Instruction areas will include bullying, online predators, drug and alcohol awareness, confidence building, team-building exercises, a tour of the jail and examination of the juvenile court system.

The class will be held July 16-18 from 8 a.m. until noon for 25 qualifying students. Eligibility requirements include any boy or girl with a good disciplinary school record and good attendance record. Any student who will be in the sixth through eighth grades for the upcoming school year will be considered.

The cost is free to any qualifying students. This year, students will get a free lunch each day in partnership with the Lebanon Special School District’s Family Resource Center. For more information or to get an application to attend, contact any school’s SRO or Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore at smoore@wcso.org.