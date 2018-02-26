Historic Granville announces opening dates, new theme

The official grand opening will be April 14 with a full day of activities to include a 1950s antique car show, 1950s music with deejay and bands, ’50s costume contest, Hula Hoop contest, bubble gum blowing contest, 1950s games, a sock hop with a dance-off contest, 1950s diner and a soda shop.

It will also feature the dedication of a new permanent exhibit on “I Love Lucy,” which will be in the Sutton General Store, Granville Museum and Sutton Historic Home. The collection is one of the largest in the nation collected for more than 30 years by Richard and Linda Cox. The grand opening will include a Lucy grape-stomping contest at 2 p.m. and lunch with I Love Lucy in the Sutton Store dining room.

The third-annual Upper Cumberland Wine Festival will also be April 14 with wineries from all across Middle Tennessee planning to participate. The day will also feature the annual Genealogy Festival at Granville United Methodist Church.

Another part of the day will be the 10th anniversary celebration of the Sutton General Store and Sutton Ole Time Music Hour with the bluegrass band, “David Harmley and Cardinal Tradition, scheduled to perform at Sutton Ole Time Music Hour. An anniversary dinner will be at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with music scheduled to start at 6 p.m. For reservations for dinner and reserved seats for music, call 931-653-4151.

Sutton Homestead Historic Home will open March 7 with the entire home decorated in the 1950s theme of “Strolling Through the 1950s: The Postwar Boom.” The Antique Car Museum will feature a display of 1950s automobiles, and Granville Museum will feature memories of the 1950s. Granville Museum will feature a traveling exhibit that will open March 7 from the East Tennessee History Center entitled, “Reading Appalachia: Voices from Children’s Literature.”

The museum, historic home and car museum will be open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon until 3 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 5 p.m., beginning March 7. All the shops and other museums will be open the same hours.

For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.