MTEMC to help distribute trees for 250K Tree Day

The effort is geared at planting and caring for native trees in the state.

“Middle Tennessee Electric is built on the seven cooperative principles, one of which is concern for community,” said Middle Tennessee Electric president Chris Jones. “By participating in the 250K Tree Day, we are working for the sustainable development of the communities we serve.”

According to the council’s website, in 50 years, one planted tree can provide $130,750 in total benefits, including oxygen, as well as air pollution control and storm water drainage control.

Members who signed up to receive a tree will be able to pick up their choice of loblolly pine, shumard or red oak, persimmon, redbud or tulip poplar Friday at Middle Tennessee Electric local offices. In all, more than 5,500 trees will be given to the public.

Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Wilson County’s stormwater department officials will also distribute trees Friday at various locations.

Lebanon Stormwater will distribute 1,200 trees from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Don Fox Community Park at 955 W. Baddour Pkwy.

Mt. Juliet will distribute trees from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Public Works Department at 71 E. Hill St.

Wilson County Stormwater will distribute trees from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 201 Maddox Simpson Pkwy. in Lebanon.

While the cooperative encourages planting trees, it is important to be informed on what types and where to plant trees near power lines or underground service. Middle Tennessee Electric has an active vegetation management program available to educate members on proper tree placement. Information on proper planting may be found at mtemc.com.

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. is a member-owned, nonprofit electric cooperative that provides electricity to more than 220,000 residential and business members in Williamson, Wilson, Rutherford and Cannon counties.